The YMCA of Van Wert County announces the addition of John Dirham to the YMCA Wellness Team.

Dirham is excited to bring his passion for fitness and mixed martial arts to help his training clients achieve their personal fitness goals.

“John brings his experience with mixed martial arts to the YMCA,” said Membership Director Kristin Lichtensteiger. “He will provide his clients with a new, exciting opportunity for personal training.

“His vast martial arts knowledge provides his clients a unique training experience with great results,” she added. “His enthusiastic personality makes him a great fit for working with members individually or in group training.”

Dirham has 10 years of MMA training and is currently ranked 29th worldwide in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He has traveled the U.S. competing and training with top UFC fighters, including the highly regarded “Team Alpha Male” in California. He currently teaches Power Strike, an intense, non-stop cardio workout incorporating jabs, cross, hooks and abdominal work.

All YMCA fitness classes are included free of charge with a membership. Dirham will also be working with new members to orient them to using the machines in the wellness area and helping members with questions regarding their workouts.

More information on personal training with Dirham, fitness classes, and other program available at the Y can be found at www.vwymca.org, by emailing kristin@vwymca.org, or by calling 419.238.0443.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.