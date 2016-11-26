Submitted information

DELPHOS — St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and the Delphos Ministerial Association will present an evening of music and reflections to prepare area residents’ hearts for Jesus’ birth. The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, December 4, at the church.

Soloists and groups from various churches are involved, as well as young people from Delphos Jefferson and St. John’s high schools.