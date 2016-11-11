Debra Faye Siefker, 62, of Delphos, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2016, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born May 30, 1954, in Lima, the daughter of Gerald Sellers, who preceded her in death, and Helen (Kirkendall) Sellers, who survives in Lima. On August 3, 1974, she married Ronald J. Siefker, who died June 3, 2016.

Survivors include four sons, Jamie Siefker, Josh (Laura Beth) Siefker, both of Delphos, Ben (Danielle) Siefker of Kossuth, and Ryan (Brittany) Siefker of Elida; a daughter, Rachel (Collin) Sobas of Marysville; two brothers, Howard (Paula) Sellers of Lima and Mark (Faith) Sellers of Dell Ray Beach, Florida; seven grandchildren; a stepbrother and several stepsisters; and a close friend, Beth Pohlman.

A celebration of life service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, November 14, at Lima Baptist Temple, with Pastor Gary Hohman officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, November 13, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, and an hour prior to services Monday at the church.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.