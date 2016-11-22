Print for later

Deborah L. Bushong, 53, of Van Wert, passed away Monday, November 21, 2016, at her residence.

She was born May 20, 1963, in Kenton, the daughter of Patricia C. (Hackworth) Akom, who survives in Scott, and John L. Jordon, who survives in Kenton.

Other survivors include her stepfather, David Akom of Scott; a brother, Keith (Julie) Jordon of Harrod.

Two brothers, Timothy L. Haynes and Anthony A. Haynes, preceded her in death.

Private family services will be conducted.

There will be no visitation.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

Arrangements were handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.