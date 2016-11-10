Submitted information

CONVOY — Presale tickets for Saturday night’s state playoff football game between Crestview and Arlington at Spartan Stadium in Lima will be on sale in the Crestview High School athletic office on Thursday and Friday, from 7:45 a.m.-3:15 p.m. Tickets will also be sold Thursday, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., in the high school office.

Presale ticket price is $8, while all tickets at the gate are $9. Fans are encouraged to buy presale tickets, as a percentage stays with the participating schools.

Gates will open at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, while game time is 7 that evening.