Submitted information

CONVOY — Presale tickets for Saturday night’s state playoff football game between the Crestview Knights and Tiffin Calvert will be on sale in the high school athletic office on Thursday and Friday, from 7:45 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. Tickets will also be sold Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. in the high school office.

Presale ticket price is $8, while all tickets at the gate are $9. Fans are encouraged to buy presale tickets, as Crestview will get $1.20 for every presale ticket sold. Gates will open at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, while game time is 7 that evening.

The game will be played at: Frost Kalnow Stadium, 300 S. Monroe St., in Tiffin. Directions can be picked up at the athletic director’s office.

The Knight Pride Club will be selling short-sleeve playoff t-shirts ($10), long sleeve t-shirts ($15), and sweatshirts ($20) from 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Knight door foyer.