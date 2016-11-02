By Nicholas Henry

Crestview High School will be putting on the musical Mary Poppins on November 11 and 12. Joel Germann said, “I am really excited about the upcoming musical and I think it will be one for the books.” The Crestview students will be acting and singing in the musical for all to see. Everyone is welcome to come watch a great show. Tickets went on sale Monday for seven dollars each.

The Crestview Knight football team finished its regular season games against Paulding on October 28 and will now move on to its postseason play. Their regular season record was 7-3 and finished 6th in the playoff rankings. Senior linebacker Braden Brecht said, “I think we have a good chance of making a deep playoff run this year.”

Crestview also had students get the chance to dress up for Halloween last Friday. Students participate in this every year and get a chance to have fun with their imagination. Students also had a chance to win a prize for best costume. Senior student Derek Biro said, “I thought there were a lot of good costumes and they were very creative.”