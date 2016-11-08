Submitted information

CONVOY — The cast, crew, and directorial staff at Crestview High School have been busy putting the final touches on what will be a spectacular performance of Mary Poppins.

Due to the football team advancing in the playoffs, however, show dates have been changed to Friday, November 11, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, November 13, at 3 p.m.

All tickets that were purchased for the Saturday evening performance will be honored at the Sunday show. Tickets are still available and may be purchased from the high school office (419.749.9100, option 2) or at the door before each performance.