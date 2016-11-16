Crestview Elementary recognized all fifth grade students who completed the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program. Deputy Michael Biberstine of the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, emceed the event. Highlights include a song performed by the entire fifth grade class, remarks from Crestview Superintendent Mike Estes, as well as essay presentations from winners Lillia Bladen, Trey Skelton, and Zoey Miller (above). All fifth grade students received a pin and certificate for completing the program. Fifth grade students also were given free DARE t-shirts, donated by Convoy Lions Club. (Crestview photo)