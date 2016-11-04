Submitted information

The Van Wert County Board of Commissioners is accepting resumes and letters of interest to fill two positions on the Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

The current term expires December 31. Members must be county residents and typically serve a four-year term.

One appointment must be filled by an individual who is an immediate family member of an individual eligible for early intervention services or services for preschool or school age children.

One appointment, to the maximum extent possible, must be filled by an individual who has professional training and experience in business management, finance, law, health care practice, personnel administration, or government service.

For more information, contact the commissioners’ office at 419.238.6159.

Please submit resumes and letters of interest to the Van Wert County Board of Commissioners, 114 E. Main St., Suite 200, Van Wert, OH 45891.