The Van Wert Athletic Booster Club will be hosting its annual duck races this Saturday, November 12, at the Elks Lodge in Van Wert.

The evening will include 10 races, conducted by the Birdville Cooners, along with a silent auction of themed baskets donated by the various Cougar athletic teams. Examples include a Cougar Spirit basket, Ohio State Buckeyes basket, campfire basket, Christmas basket, and a “pamper yourself” basket.

Platinum Sponsor for the event is Cooper Foods, which donated $2,000 to the event, while the Gold Sponsor is First Bank of Berne, which donated $500. Doors open Saturday at 7 p.m. and the races begin at 8.

Tickets for the event are $15 per person, or $25 per couple, and include heavy appetizers, DJ entertainment, and entry for a $250 cash drawing. Tickets are available in advance at Laudick’s Jewelry or by calling 419.605.8251, or can be purchased at the door.

Proceeds from Booster Club fundraisers are used for many things, including the purchase of athletic equipment, building new facilities, and ongoing maintenance of existing facilities. The Booster Club’s mission is “To Promote and Instill Cougar Pride in every Student Athlete”.