CONVOY — Convoy United Methodist Church will be holding its annual Election Supper from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, in the church social room.

On the menu is baked steak and turkey with all the fixings, cheesy potatoes or mashed potatoes, green beans or fresh corn, coleslaw or applesauce, and homemade pies and cakes.

Carryout will be available and a free-will offering will be taken, with proceeds supporting local missions. Bring the family or invite a friend for good food and a good time.

The church is located at the corner of Main and Sycamore streets in Convoy. The north door of the church is handicap accessible.