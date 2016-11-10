Submitted information

The City of Van Wert will be conducting leaf collection the weeks of November 14, November 21, and November 28. Leaf collection will take place each Monday throughout the remainder of November, with the last leaf collection beginning November 28.

Leaves must be in paper biodegradable bags and placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on the pick-up date. City residents are urged not to abuse this service by inserting garbage and other foreign materials in with the leaves, as the leaves will be disposed of in a manner not conducive to trash.

City residents are reminded that it is unlawful, and against city ordinance, to rake leaves into the street.