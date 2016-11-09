The weather is turning and so did our clocks … back! When you look at the calendar and see November, you know we are headed into the holiday season. One of the most favorite things of the holiday season for me is the wonderful music we enjoy.

The good thing about living in our community is that you never lack good music, especially during the Christmas season. This year will certainly be no exception. Schools will be presenting Christmas concerts with their choirs and bands. We have some very fine school music ensembles to enjoy. And I just saw that the Van Wert Civic Theater is presenting Miracle on 34th Street this season. This is certainly a wonderful story and we know the Civic Theater does an exceptional job. We have some churches in our area that also produce good music about the true meaning of Christmas.

This also happens to be a Messiah year. The Van Wert County Foundation-sponsored performance of George Frideric Handel’s Messiah will be held at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert on Sunday, December 11, at 7 p.m. If you want to be inspired and exposed to some of the greatest music ever written, then you won’t want to miss this. We held our first chorus rehearsal this past Sunday and are off to a good start. The next rehearsal is this Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at First UM Church. Join us if you like to sing!

I will announce the soloists as we draw closer, but we are blessed to be able to have four very outstanding vocalists solo with the chorus and chamber orchestra. This is an opportunity to expose young people, as well as adults, to the Christmas story as told by a master composer who, I believe, was divinely inspired to compose this master piece in 24 days. The hour and 15-minute portion we will perform took only six days to compose! Try that someday … even if you have the capability. Every person needs to hear the “Great Amen” and the “Hallelujah Chorus” performed live at some point in their life. Here’s your opportunity: December 11, right here in Van Wert.

Now here is what the Niswonger Performing Arts Center is offering for your Christmas stocking. We start with “Elf, the Musical” on November 21. This is the Monday before Thanksgiving. We have one performance starting at 7:30 p.m. It is sold out, but you might check to see if there have been any seats released that we couldn’t originally sell. There could be a few.

On Sunday, December 4, we are welcoming back one of the most incredible female vocalists of our time: Sandy Patti. She opened our center in 2007 and is now looking to retire soon. She is bringing her entire family with a band to perform Christmas Blessings. And I’m sure it will be! A few tickets remain, but don’t wait long.

December 10 brings another already sold-out Christmas show to the Niswonger in the Andy Williams Christmas Show. Who among us Baby Boomers and older don’t remember the Andy Williams Christmas shows on TV? They were a highlight of the TV Christmas season each year. Andy passed away just four years ago. He had his Christmas show in Branson, Missouri, for many years and upon his passing, his family gave the rights to Jimmy Osmond to continue the show on the road.

Two of the most iconic musical families, the Osmonds and the Lennon Sisters, have teamed to put this Christmas extravaganza together. They will be taking it to Europe, but before they leave the U.S., we were fortunate to get the show to come to Van Wert. A very good agent friend of mine pulled some strings to get us on the tour; unfortunately, if you don’t already have a ticket, you may miss it. It’s been sold out for weeks.

But we are happy to give you one more opportunity to enjoy some great Christmas music with another one of America’s most gifted entertainers and musicians in John Tesh. Tesh’s Christmas Show will be a wonderful concert on Saturday, December 17. Tesh sings, plays the piano, and brings an outstanding band of musicians to swing you into the holidays! Get your tickets now as this one also is selling quickly.

So, there you have it — Christmas music for the entire season. And, oh yeah, Happy Thanksgiving first! One of my favorite holidays of the year.

