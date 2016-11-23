Christmas Garden lighting event delayed
Submitted information
The annual lighting of the Christmas Garden, originally scheduled for this evening at the Children’s Garden in Smiley Park, has been moved to Friday night because of a 90 percent chance of rain for today and this evening, said organizer Jim Clay.
The event will feature lots of beautiful lights, as well as candy and special gifts for children, and several people dressed as characters from The Wizard of Oz.
POSTED: 11/23/16 at 8:34 am. FILED UNDER: News