Community Health Professionals Inc. (CHP) recognized Janet Sholl of Oakwood for 20 years of service on the nonprofit organization’s corporate board. Brent Tow, president and CEO, presented her a plaque to mark her tenure. The board governs the operations of CHP Home Care & Hospice, which has offices in Ada, Archbold, Bryan, Celina, Defiance, Delphos, Lima, Paulding, Van Wert, and Wapakoneta. (CHP photo)