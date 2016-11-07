Van Wert independent news

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring an Election Eve After Hours from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. today at the Black Angus on Main restaurant in downtown Van Wert.

The Black Angus will offer complimentary appetizers and craft beer samplings during the event. Guests will receive three tickets and be asked to vote for their favorite craft beer.

Those attending will also have the opportunity to see the new wine bar at the Black Angus on Main.