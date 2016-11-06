Chad M. Caldwell, 39, of Van Wert, passed away Friday morning, November 4, 2016, in Van Wert.

He was born August 17, 1977, in Van Wert, the son of Carol Dickson, who survives in Van Wert, and Gregory W. Caldwell, who preceded him in death.

Survivors include his stepfather, Kurt Strukamp of Madison, Indiana; four children, Ally Evans of Van Wert, and Tanner Caldwell, Chloe Caldwell, and Kyler Caldwell, all of Indianapolis, Indiana; paternal grandparents Richard and Sandra Caldwell of Van Wert; maternal grandmother Mary Bohnsack of Toledo; two brothers, Kyle Caldwell of Toledo and Anthony (Terra) Terhark of Van Wert; two sisters, Lacy (Dan) Christman of Madison, Indiana, and Miranda (Chris) Schrader of Scott; and one grandchild.

His maternal grandfather, Doyt Dickson also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, November 11, at Liberty Baptist Church in Van Wert.

There will be no visitation.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Arrangements were handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

