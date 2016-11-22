Carmensita A. Michael, 74, of Convoy, passed away at 12:02 p.m. Monday, November 21, 2016, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born February 27, 1942, in Van Wert, the daughter of Lois (Gillespie) Lippi, who survives in Convoy, and Albert Lippi, who preceded her in death. She married John W. Michael, who survives in Convoy.

Other survivors include three children, Christopher (Phyllis) Michael and Douglas (LeeAnn) Michael, both of Convoy, and Tamela (Douglas) Brown of Van Wert; 14 siblings, Rita (Earl) Nye, John (Karen) Lippi, Tony (Joann) Lippi, Christina Lippi, Stephen (Donna) Lippi, Kathy (Dave) Neiford, Angela (David) Lippi, Juliana Lippi, Korina (Jason) Graham, Mark Lippi, Evangeline (Bob) Lucas, Mindi Lippi-Longwell, and Shawne (Bill) Bogle; five sisters-in-law, Connie (Rock) Taylor, Sandra (Dick) Caldwell, Janet (Larry) Smith, Gloria (Bill) Lippi, and Linda (Gary) Etzler; se en grandchildren, Forrest (Charity) Houseworth III, Elise Warren, Lacy Warren, Phillip Michael, Paige Michael, Jennifer (Trier) Rockman-Smith, and Erik Buzard; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A daughter, Tina Warren; and one sister, Cindy Decker, also preceded her in death.

Carmen was a homemaker and a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert. She also belonged to Moose Lodge 1320 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 178, both in Van Wert. She enjoyed gardening and cooking.

Carmen was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother, and was a devoted Catholic.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 28, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father Stanley Szybka officiating. Burial will be in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 10-10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

Arrangements were handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.