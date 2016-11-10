The Van Wert County Historical Society has announced the last presentation in its “Gems of Van Wert” Speaker’s Series. The public is invited to the Museum Annex at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 20, to hear Dave Agler and Larry Oechsle (shown above with the car) share their five-year adventure in restoring a 1917 Overland Opera Coupe once owned by the Wassenberg family. The men will discuss the struggles they encountered through the restoration process, such as the state of the rotting wood frame, lack of available parts, and trying to reproduce missing or rotten parts. (photo submitted)