Crestview Middle and High School art students recently participated in the Van Wert County Apple Festival Art Contest. Nicole Kirkpatrick, Crestview MS/HS art teacher, submitted student artwork to share with the community at the Apple Festival. Students posing with their art work and awards include (from the left) Brooke Ripley (Best in Show), Sarah Simmons (second place), Emily Greulach (third place), Zechariah Simerman (fourth place), Lydia Saylor (Outstanding Commendation), Kelsey Rothgeb (Outstanding Commendation). Not pictured is Olivia Irwin (Outstanding Commendation). (Crestview photo)