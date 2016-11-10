Submitted information

The Wassenberg Art Center has issued a call for entries for its 27th annual Members’ Show and Sale. Entries will be taken Friday through Sunday, November 11-13, from 1-5 p.m.

This is a judged exhibit and sale combined. To enter, become a member of the Wassenberg Art Center (for those not already a member) and obtain an entry form from the art center.

Participants may enter four pieces for the judged exhibit and four pieces for the sale, for a total of eight pieces of artwork. All works that conform to the rules listed in the entry form will be displayed. Jordan Knepper of the Piqua Area Arts Council will be this year’s judge.

The exhibit will open with a reception on Saturday, November 19, from 6-9 p.m. Awards will be presented at 7 p.m. Refreshments and a cash bar will be available, while The Changing Elements Band of Stryker will provide entertainment.

The exhibit, sponsored by Van Wert County Hospital, will be on display from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, from November 20 to December 18. The art center is located at 214 S. Washington St. in Van Wert.