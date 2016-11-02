topamax recall


The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016

Several students from St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School recently received various art awards at the Van Wert Apple Festival. (From left) Mary Claire Kopack , third place in 3rd Grade 3-D art pieces; Samantha Ayers, first place in 3rd Grade 3-D art pieces; Harper Reindel, fourth place in 3rd Grade 3-D art pieces; Xavier Magner, second place in 4th Grade 3-D art pieces; Angela Mendoza, third place in 4th Grade 3-D art pieces; Alyssa Knittle, first place in 5th Grade 3-D art pieces; Selah Rhoades, third place in 4th Grade 3-D art pieces; and Josie Williamson, Outstanding rating in 2-D art. Not pictured was Tyce McClain, who received second place in 3rd Grade 3-D art pieces. (Photo submitted.)

Several students from St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School recently received various art awards at the Van Wert Apple Festival. (From left) Mary Claire Kopack , third place in 3rd Grade 3-D art pieces; Samantha Ayers, first place in 3rd Grade 3-D art pieces; Harper Reindel, fourth place in 3rd Grade 3-D art pieces; Xavier Magner, second place in 4th Grade 3-D art pieces; Angela Mendoza, third place in 4th Grade 3-D art pieces; Alyssa Knittle, first place in 5th Grade 3-D art pieces; Selah Rhoades, third place in 4th Grade 3-D art pieces; and Josie Williamson, Outstanding rating in 2-D art. Not pictured was Tyce McClain, who received second place in 3rd Grade 3-D art pieces. (Photo submitted.)

POSTED: 11/02/16 at 2:20 pm. FILED UNDER: St. Mary's News