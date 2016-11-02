Several students from St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School recently received various art awards at the Van Wert Apple Festival. (From left) Mary Claire Kopack , third place in 3rd Grade 3-D art pieces; Samantha Ayers, first place in 3rd Grade 3-D art pieces; Harper Reindel, fourth place in 3rd Grade 3-D art pieces; Xavier Magner, second place in 4th Grade 3-D art pieces; Angela Mendoza, third place in 4th Grade 3-D art pieces; Alyssa Knittle, first place in 5th Grade 3-D art pieces; Selah Rhoades, third place in 4th Grade 3-D art pieces; and Josie Williamson, Outstanding rating in 2-D art. Not pictured was Tyce McClain, who received second place in 3rd Grade 3-D art pieces. (Photo submitted.)