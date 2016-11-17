DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A man accused of rape pleaded to a lesser charge during hearings held this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Dale Wright Jr., 24, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of gross sexual assault, a felony of the third degree, during a hearing presided over by retired Greene County Common Pleas Judge Timothy Campbell, who heard the case on assignment from the Ohio Supreme Court.

Two counts of rape, both felonies of the first degree, were dismissed in exchange for Wright’s guilty plea on the gross sexual imposition charge.

Judge Campbell ordered a presentence investigation in the case and scheduled a sentencing hearing for 10 a.m. Thursday, December 15.

Judge Martin Burchfield sentenced a Van Wert man on a charge of theft.

Shawn English, 35, of Van Wert, was given three years of community control, including six months at the Bolton Adult Family Home in Toledo, with credit for 48 days already served, and must undergo a mental health assessment and any treatment recommended.

Three people also entered changes of plea during hearings held this week.

Elizabeth Tabar, 37, of Paulding, changed her plea to guilty to a charge of identity fraud, a felony of the fifth degree. Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation in the case and set sentencing for 8 a.m. Wednesday, December 14.

Brandon Salyer, 28, of Delphos, changed his plea to no contest to an amended charge of attempted corrupting another with drugs, a felony of the third degree. The charge was reduced from corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony. Judge Burchfield found Salyer guilty and ordered a presentencing investigation. Salyer will appear for sentencing at 9 a.m. December 14.

Eldon Leroy Howe-Anderson, 28, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of failure to register as a sex offender, a felony of the fourth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, December 21.

One man had his bond increased after he admitted to violating his previous bond by using drugs. James Ramirez, 26, of Van Wert, had his bond increased to a $250,000 cash or commercial surety bond until his sentencing in two weeks.

Derrick Bennett, 27, of Grover Hill, was sentenced Wednesday on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony offense. Judge Burchfield sentenced him to five years of community control, including up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima.

Marissa Kreischer, 30, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her bond and treatment in lieu of conviction program by consuming intoxicants. Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation on the underlying charge of possession of heroin, and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. December 21.