COLUMBUS — AAA predicts 48.7 million Americans, including more than 2 million Ohioans will travel at least 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Wednesday, November 23, to Sunday, November 27. This is a 1.9 percent increase (2.1 percent in Ohio) from last year, and the most Thanksgiving travelers since 2007 nationally (since 2005 in Ohio).

Economic improvements during the second half of the year, including rising wages, increased consumer spending, and overall strength in consumer confidence is helping to drive this year’s increase in Thanksgiving travel.

In addition, AAA estimates U.S. drivers have saved more than $28 billion so far at the pumps this year, compared to the same period last year. While gasoline prices are now in line with, or even above, year-ago levels, earlier 2016 savings have helped increase disposable income available for travel this holiday.

“One million more Americans than last year will carve out time to visit with friends and family this Thanksgiving,” said AAA President/CEO Marshall Doney. “Most will travel on the tried and true holiday road trip, thanks to gas prices that are holding close to $2 per gallon.”

Roads will be crowded this holiday, with about 89 percent of Americans (90 percent of Ohioans) planning to drive to their destination this Thanksgiving. This marks an increase of 1.9 percent nationally (2.4 percent in Ohio) from last Thanksgiving.

Ongoing and active construction projects will impact traffic throughout the state, but the Ohio Department of Transportation will try to reduce their impact as much as possible over the holiday weekend. With nearly 5,000 work zone crashes this year, including 26 deaths and more than 150 serious injuries, motorists must pay attention to reduce work zone crashes.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is also reminding motorists that safety belts save lives and reduce injury in crashes. From 2012-2014, more than half of the people killed on Ohio’s roadways were not wearing a safety belt.

Nearly 3.7 million Americans (more than 144,000 Ohioans) will fly to their destination this holiday. This marks a 1.6 percent increase nationally (0.5 percent decrease in Ohio) from last year. After last year’s low airfares, rates will increase 21 percent this Thanksgiving to an average of $205 round trip for the top 40 domestic flight routes, according to AAA’s Leisure Travel Index.

Rates for AAA Three Diamond lodgings will remain flat, with travelers spending an average of $155 per night. The average rate for a AAA Two Diamond Rated hotel is four percent higher than last year, at $123 per night. Daily car rental rates will average $52, which is 13 percent lower than last Thanksgiving.