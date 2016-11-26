Hundreds of children and their parents were on hand Friday for the annual lighting of the Christmas Garden (normally known as the Children’s Garden the other 11 months of the year) at Smiley Park. As usual, organizer Jim Clay had the garden decked in a myriad of bright lights and fanciful Christmas-themed decorations. Candy canes and other items were available free to children during the event (more photos will be in later today). Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent