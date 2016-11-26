Submitted information

GROVER HILL — Grover Hill Zion United Methodist Church invites area residents to come and share an evening with the Glory Way Quartet from Mansfield on Sunday, December 4, at 6 p.m.

Area residents are invited to come and begin the Christmas season with this wonderful concert. A love offering will be taken for the quartet, while refreshments will follow the concert.

Grover Hill Zion United Methodist is located at 204 S. Harrison St. in Grover Hill. For more information on the concert or the church, call the church at 419.587.3941 or Pastor Michael Waldron at 419.238.1493 or 419.233.2241 or email mwaldron@embarqmail.com.

The Glory Way Quartet has been spreading God’s word through song since 2002, presenting four-part harmony at its best. The group has appeared with many of the top singing ensembles in the industry, including the Dove Brothers, Dixie Melody Boys, the Spencers, Danny Funderburk, the Chuck Wagon Gang, and countless others. They also are on the Winding Creek Recording Label, and are represented by Capitol.