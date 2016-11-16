SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

It’s a daunting task, but the Crestview Knights believe they’re up to the challenge.

The Knights (9-3) will square off against top-seeded McComb (11-1, No. 3 final Associated Press poll), in the Division VII, Region 26 title game at Lima Spartan Stadium, with the winner advancing to the state semi-finals. It’s a rematch of last year’s playoff opener, won by McComb 27-26.

The game will air live on 99.7 FM, www.wert1220.com, and The Van Wert Independent (www.thevwindependent.com). Pregame coverage will begin at 6:05 p.m., with kick-off at 7 that evening.

Crestview advanced to the regional championship game with a 28-7 victory over Arlington.

Drew Kline rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns, while Luke Gerardot ran for 147 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, the Knights held Arlington to 224 yards of total offense.

“We were able to pressure the quarterback and shut down the running game,” Crestview Head Coach Jared Owens said. “Any time you can do those two things it makes it difficult on an offense to consistently put drives together.”

Running back/linebacker Payton Knittle was sidelined early in the season with a foot injury, but he’s returned for the postseason.

“Payton is one of the emotional leaders of the team,” Owens said. “It was great to have his competitive spirit back on the field again last week, and I am really happy that he is able to compete again, because I know our football team means a lot to him.”

Like Crestview, McComb has had two convincing playoff wins — -56-8 over Danbury and 42-0 over Hicksville.

In the victory over the Aces, quarterback Malachi Abbott ran for 121 yards and a touchdown and threw for 143 yards and two more scores, as the Panthers rang up 462 yards of total offense.

“They are well coached,” Owens said. “Coach (Kris) Alge always has teams that play smart, hardnosed football.”

Owens and the Knights expect an electric atmosphere at Spartan Stadium on Saturday night.

“Our fans, parents, and the community have been great,” Owens said. “Our parents have been feeding us before and after games, as well as putting together other encouraging things to help the boys and the coaches feel appreciated.”

“Our students have been very supportive all year, and under the leadership of our cheerleaders we can feel their energy at the games and at our pep assemblies.”