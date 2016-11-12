Submitted information

Van Wert High School Theatre members are preparing for their upcoming production of The Visitors by Vern Harden, with the cast and crew busy with the production.

The play’s story is as follows: Unexpected guests visit the McBrine family and some of those guests have been around for hundreds of years. Real live ghosts are brought back to help the McBrine family out of their financial troubles, and see how the family reacts to unexpected guests in this family friendly comedy.

The cast and crew for the production include the following students: Mikayla Hernandez and Austin Carnahan lead the way as siblings Cici and George McBrine, followed by Aeris Blakeley as Martha the maid, Michaella Johnson as Ghost Lady McBrine, and Cade Chiles as Fred the Ghost.

The ghosts are summoned by siblings Sam and Sammie McBrine, played by TJ Reynolds and Chelsey White. Long-lost cousins who decide to pay a visit include Madison Buecker as Lady McSwine and Austin Voors as Laddie William McSwine.

Along with appearances by the ghosts, 70-year-old twin sisters Mary Holiday and Mary Holiday, who are played by Katie Able and Rachel Davis, decide to visit the McBrine home. Unexpected guests are portrayed by Anna Reichert, Cloey Spry, Kaylin Bledsoe, Sydney Maller, Carley White, and Hannah Kraner.

The stage crew consists of stage manager Erin Richardson, assistant stage manager Erienne Cassidy, Lexi Allmandinger, Kaileigh Gentry, Alaina Alvarez, Abbey Bradford, Kendall Rauch, Katie McVaigh, Brianna DeAmicis, Wesley Wagner, Storm Matthews, Natalie Riethman, Alaina Arney, and Dakota Gallaspie.

Show time for the entire production is set to begin at 7 p.m. Friday, November 18, and Saturday, November 19, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Tickets may be purchased from theatre students listed above or by calling the box office at 419.238.6722, while tickets will also be available at the door. All tickets are $6.

The Visitors is produced with special arrangement by Pioneer Drama Service Inc. in Englewood, Colorado.