On Tuesday November 1, the Lincolnview FFA hosted the Sub District Job Interview Career Development Event. There were numerous students competing in 5 divisions from the following high schools: Lincolnview, Kalida, Wayne Trace, Vantage, Paulding, Parkway, and Miller City. The Lincolnview FFA members who competed in this event were juniors: Kalei Lare and Luke Bullinger and senior: McKenzie Davis. All participants were required to submit a cover letter and resume in advance and were challenged to complete a job application and interview on site. Once finished with the interview, they proceeded to write a follow up letter to the employer who they interviewed with. All components of the contest were graded to give a final score for each participant and the top two participants in each division advance to the district contest. Junior Kalei Lare placed 2nd in her division and will be competing at Arlington H.S. on November 15 at the District 4 Job Interview CDE.

“The Job Interview competition is one that I believe students can learn the most from. Interviewing is a skill that everyone will need to use in their life and having a chance to really practice those skills is very helpful.” says McKenzie Davis

We would like to thank our judges of this contest who volunteered their time to help interview students: Tracy Allenbaugh, Eric Germann, Kyle Gehres, Scott Hawken, Amanda Kohnen, Susan Munroe; Van Wert Chamber of Commerce, and representatives of Roanna Farms. In addition, we would like to thank the Lincolnview staff for providing facilities and the following teachers for helping facilitate the event and grade resumes and follow up letters: Ashley Miller, Sandra Dowdy, Melinda Shellabarger, and Eric Miglin. Lastly, we would like to recognize Firehouse Pizza for their continued support of the FFA for donating pizzas to feed the participants.

Deputy Mike Bieberstine is Lincolnview’s DARE officer, who spearheaded the campaign and provided red ribbons. Students were also treated to red snacks, including apples, twizzlers, and skittles which were sponsored in part by Van Wert Wal-Mart. Students were also surprised with an anti-drug assembly featuring the magical juggling skills of The Dazzling Steve Mills, a world-famous juggler. Steve’s message of perseverance and staying healthy resonated with staff and students alike. For more information, check out www.redribbon.org.