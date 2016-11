The Crestview Knights won their first football playoff game 54-20 over the Tiffin Calvert Senecas on Saturday. Here, Crestview Coach Jared Owens addresses his players at Tiffin. The Knights will now play ArlingtonĀ this Saturday at Spartan Stadium in Lima. Game time is 7 p.m. (game story and photos on Sports Page). Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent