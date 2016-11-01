Crestview recently inducted its newest class into the National Honor Society. Eligibility requirements include maintaining a 3.5 cumulative GPA, submitting an application, submitting three letters of recommendation from both faculty and community members, and completing an interview with the Crestview National Honor Society Faculty Board. NHS responsibilities include completing 25 hours of service during the school year and attending a cultural event. The newest Crestview High School NHS class includes (front row, from the left) Kara Strabbing, Whitney Bowen, Celina Sweet, Elizabeth Boroff, Ashley Bowen, Matteson Watts; (back row) Haley Michaud, Emma Leary, Brett Schumm, Spencer Rolsten, Derek Biro, Becca Daugherty, Abigail Bagley. (Crestview photo)