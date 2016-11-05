DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Five people were arraigned Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, while a total of 12 people appeared in court that day.

Those arraigned before Judge Martin Burchfield include the following:

Jonnie Marie Krouse, 40, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, pleaded not guilty to one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree.

Krouse was released on a personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 23.

Amy Mengerink, 44, of Convoy, entered not guilty pleas to two counts of theft of drugs, both felonies of the fourth degree. She was released on a surety bond, with the added condition she have no contact with either victim in the case. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 29.

Jody Matthews, 52, of Payne, pleaded not guilty to one count of theft from a person in a protected class, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. November 23.

Tia Spearman, 27, of Lima, entered a not guilty plea to one count of theft, a felony of the fifth degree. She was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. November 23.

Ryan King, 30, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony offense. He was released on a surety bond, with a pretrial conference scheduled for 8 a.m. November 23.

Four people appeared for sentencing on Wednesday, although two people had their sentencing hearings delayed. Those appearing for sentencing include the following:

Kristi Trejo, 39, of Van Wert, was given five years of community control on a charge of identity fraud, a felony of the fifth degree. Her sentence also includes up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima. She faces a 12-month prison term and a fine of up to $2,500 if she does not successfully complete her community control program.

Brittany Pessefall, 19, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for violating her community control sentence, with credit given for 134 days already served.

Jessica Leppard, 27, of Van Wert, requested a continuance of her sentencing hearing to obtain more information. The hearing was continued until 9 a.m. November 23.

Derrick Bennett, 27, of Grover Hill, also south a continuance of his sentencing hearing to obtain more information. That hearing was also continued until 9 a.m. November 23.

Also Wednesday, Elijah Staude, 18, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a misdemeanor of the first degree (reduced from aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony offense).

Judge Burchfield scheduled sentencing for 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 30.

Brittany Williams, 25, of Lima, denied violating her treatment in lieu of conviction program due to a positive test for marijuana. A hearing was set for 10 a.m. November 23.

Joshua Carroll, 29, of Van Wert, appeared for a hearing concerning his alleged violation of work release privileges from jail, but withdrew his request for the hearing before it began.