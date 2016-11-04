Submitted information

OHIO CITY – The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred at 12:45 p.m. Friday on Ohio 118 at the intersection of Wren Landeck Road.

A 2008 Dodge Challenger driven by Dakota Everidge of Kendallville, Indiana, was traveling east on Wren Landeck Road and failed to yield to an oncoming 2000 Ford truck driven by Douglas Hays of Rockford.

Both drivers sustained injuries as a result of the crash and were transported to Van Wert County Hospital for treatment. A passenger in Everidge’s vehicle, Douglas Everidge, also of Kendallville, was transported from the scene by Lutheran Air to Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for treatment of his injuries. A passenger in Hays’ vehicle, Donald Hays, also of Rockford, was transported to Van Wert County Hospital for treatment.

The traffic crash remains under investigation. The Patrol was assisted at the scene by Ohio City Fire & EMS, Van Wert EMS, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Knippen’s, and Hague Towing & Repair.