Three people were sentenced this week while three other people appeared for hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Ryan Schaadt, 31, of Van Wert, received five years of community control, including up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima on a charge of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.

Schaadt must also undergo a substance abuse assessment, and any treatment recommended, as well as a drug court assessment.

Jessica Leppard, 27, of Van Wert, received five years of community control, also to include up to six months in the WORTH Center, on one count each of possession of cocaine and possession of heroin, both felonies of the fifth degree, and one count of attempted possession of a weapon under disability, a fourth-degree felony offense.

She must also undergo a substance abuse assessment and pay a monthly probation fee. Leppard must report to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility on Friday for transportation to the WORTH Center.

Kobediah Miller, 36, of Van Wert, was given five years of community control on a charge of attempted illegal cultivation of marijuana, a felony of the third degree.

She must also undergo a substance abuse assessment, and any treatment recommended, consent to a real estate search, and was ordered to pay a probation supervision fee.

Two people also appeared in court on bond violation charges.

Jeremy Paige, 32, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to probation. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial conference scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, December 14.

Matthew Williams, 28, of Delphos, admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to probation. A $5,000 cash or commercial surety bond was then set, and another hearing set for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 29.

Also in Common Pleas Court, Brittney Williams, 25, of Lima, denied violating her treatment in lieu of conviction program by testing positive for marijuana. A hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, on the matter.