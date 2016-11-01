Submitted information

The search for a replacement for First Ward Van Wert City Councilman John Marshall continues following the decision by a person interested in the job to back out of consideration.

Van Wert County Republican Central Committee Chair Thad Lichtensteiger said his party currently has no candidates from the First Ward interested in the position, but said Republicans are looking at the possibility of selecting Councilman At-Large Fred Fisher, who lives in the First Ward, to fill the position.

More candidates would then be likely for Fisher’s at-large position, since it would encompass the entire city, rather than just one ward.

The 5-to-45-day waiting period would also go into effect again, if Fisher was appointed to the First Ward position.