Submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County will be conducting babysitting classes, certified by the American Red Cross, on Saturday, November 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, November 13, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants must be between 11 and 15 years old and will only need to attend one day to obtain certification.

Pre-registration is required by calling the YWCA at 419.238.6639 or emailing jmcclain@ywcavanwertcounty.org.

Cost of the class is $40 per participant and will teach those attending the knowledge and skills necessary to safely and responsively provide care for children and infants.

This training will also help participants develop leadership skills, learn how to develop a babysitting business, keep themselves and others safe, help children behave, and learn about basic child care and basic first aid.

For more information on this and other upcoming youth events at the YWCA of Van Wert County, visit the facility, call the above telephone number, or email to the above address.