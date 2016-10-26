VW independent/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County will celebrate a century of service to the community with a black-tie optional event in November.

The event celebrating the YWCA’s 100th anniversary will be held Friday, November 18, at the historic YWCA building in downtown Van Wert.

This event is a compilation of what used to be known as the Festival of Trees, as well as what it has been in more recent years: a wine tasting and great time of collaboration and fun for all.

“We are so excited to be able to bring this event back to our own historic building, especially to celebrate this milestone in time and all of the great things the YWCA has accomplished in the past 100 years and the bright future it has for 100 more,” said YWCA Executive Director Kim Laudick. “We are adding something a bit different than in years past: making the event black-tie optional, we are hoping to make this the event of the year for the Van Wert area.”

The “toast” portion of the event will include a variety of fine wine and craft beer samplings, heavy hors d’oeuvres and bite-size desserts catered by Willow Bend Country Club.

The new “Ticket for a Taste” option, provided with one’s tickets into the event will include eight wine and beer tastes. With three distinctly different wine stations, offering two sweet and one dry wine option, and one beer station, offering the championship craft beer varieties of The Land Grant Brewing Company, there is sure to be something for every palette, men and women alike. A cash bar is also available.

There will be a few special guests and surprises to make this year extra special. The Brat Pack, a three-piece band, will provide entertainment throughout the evening and will close out the evening with open dancing and fun for everyone.

Another of the evening’s focuses is a live and silent auction of a variety of decorated trees, wreaths, and other unique items for bidding. Auction items range from wreaths, calligraphy pieces, live greenery, small tabletop centerpieces, trees, and custom furniture pieces — all donated by businesses and individuals. There will be everything from traditional, modern, rustic and school spirit themes.

If a tree or holiday item is not needed for auction participants personally, winning bidders are given the option of donating the item to a less fortunate family in the community — in the true spirit of the holiday season.

In addition, every ticket purchaser will receive a commemorative stemless wine glass engraved with the YWCA 100-year logo, and other special gifts from the sponsors.

“This event will not only be a time of fun and social gathering, it will support the YWCA by helping raise money to help homeless women, children and families, victims of domestic violence, victims of sexual assault and human trafficking, and our youth enrichment programs in Van Wert County and beyond,” Laudick said.

Tickets are available for purchase now at the YWCA.

“Help celebrate and reflect on the services and programs that the YWCA has provided to our community and toast the YWCA as we look to the future of what we can accomplish together,” Laudick said. “This black-tie gala is the largest fundraiser of the year for our organization. With the support of our community, we look forward to 100 more years of service to those in need.”

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the event starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are pre-sale only and must be presented at the door for admission. Ticket prices are $50 per person or $95 per couple and are available now at the YWCA.

The YWCA general operating hours are Monday through Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The YWCA is a United Way and Van Wert County Foundation funded agency.

For more information, contact the YWCA at 419.238.6639 or through Facebook at “YWCA of Van Wert County”.