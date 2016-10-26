Submitted information

The YWCA will be hosting a SIlverSneakers Luncheon on Tuesday, November 1, at 11:30 a.m. in the Rendezvous Room. This month’s guest speaker will be Heather Westrick, doTerra wellness advocate and licensed independent social worker.

“Essential oils have been used for thousands of years for their therapeutic value to assist in the prevention of illness as well as alleviating symptomology of many different illnesses,” said Westrick. “Essential oils can be used for a wide range of emotional and physical wellness applications. They can be used as single essential oils or in complex essential oil blends depending on user experience and desired benefit.”

This educational talk will focus on the different uses of oils, how someone can benefit from long term prevention by using vitamins, the doTerra difference, and using oils to aid in emotional wellness.

With SilverSneakers, the focus is on fitness, fun, and friends. Staying active both physically and mentally, maintaining friendships, and keeping a positive outlook on life is key.

The YWCA of Van Wert County is committed to helping one age happily through SilverSneakers®, an innovative program specifically designed for the unique health and physical needs of local Medicare beneficiaries.

Those eligible for SilverSneakers, those who want to find out about eligibility, and those who just want to join other “Silvers” for a lunch provided by Van Wert County Hospital, are free to attend and bring a friend.

Eligible members receive a full facility partnership at the YWCA, which includes low-impact fitness classes, 24-hour fitness center, the pool, steam room and sauna; locker rooms, and social events.

For more information on SilverSneakers at the YWCA of Van Wert County, visit the facility, call 419.238.6639, or attend the luncheon on Tuesday.

The YWCA is a non-profit organization and a United Way agency.