WAPAKONETA — Sophomore Cal Wolfrum became a repeat individual champion as he led the Van Wert boys’ cross country team to its runner-up team finish at the WBL Championship meet on Saturday in Wapakoneta.

Wolfrum covered the 5K course in 16:26.9, cruising his way to victory and First-Team All-WBL honors. He was also the 2015 WBL individual champion.

“Cal’s goal was obviously to win today,” said Van Wert Coach Ryan Holliday. “He knew to do that he needed to simply sit on the Defiance guys for a couple miles and then put things away with a strong finish in mile 3. He executed that plan perfectly and did it without going to the well. That will really serve him well over the next few weeks of postseason racing.”

Dylan Lautzenheiser put in his best season performance to-date by running a 17:32.4 and finishing as the Cougars’ second runner, taking 12th place overall and earning First Team All-WBL honors. Cade Chiles (16th in 17:46.7) and Thane Cowan (18th in 17:47.7) were the team’s third and fourth finishers, and both earned Honorable Mention All-WBL accolades.

Gage Chiles rounded out the scoring for Van Wert, finishing a respectable 26th in 18:08.1. Stephen Hamblett (29th) and Max Sealscott (34th) were the team’s sixth and seventh runners.

The Van Wert girls’ squad finished in sixth place as a team, only seven points behind fourth place Celina. The girls were again led by freshman Jerica Huebner, who continued to cement her status as one of the area’s best up and coming runners. Huebner finished in eighth place overall, earning First-Team All-WBL honors while covering the course in a season-best 20:26.9.

“We’re really proud of Jerica’s progression this season,” Holliday said. “After missing about three weeks in August due to injury, she has shown steady improvement since. She has the talent, and more importantly, the work ethic to continue that improvement and do some really special things, not just this year, but over the next three years of her high school career.”

Fellow freshman Caylee Phillips (18th) was the next finisher for the team, earning Honorable Mention All-WBL accolades. Julia Springer (23rd), Sierra Shaffer (36th), and Nicole Clay (37th) rounded out the scoring for the Cougars. Caton Williamson (45th) and Ali Gemmer (57th) were the sixth and seventh runners for the team.

The teams will continue their postseason quest when they compete at the district championships this Saturday in Ottawa. The boys race at 1 p.m., while the girls toe the line at 1:45 that afternoon.