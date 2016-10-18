Wanda I. Hurless, 81, went to be with her Lord on Sunday afternoon, October 16, 2016, at her residence in Ohio City.

She was born March 28, 1935, in Paulding County, the daughter of Ralph L. and Flo Edith (Williamson) Speakman, who both preceded her in death. On March 29, 1963, she married Rex. L. Hurless, who died January 30, 2000.

Wanda is survived by her children, Kathy (Lee) Krendl of Englewood, Florida, Anita (Trav) Feasby of Convoy, Jodi (Gregg) Arthur of Delphos, Ginger Hurless of Delphos, Mark A. (Cindy) Hurless of Van Wert, and Karen (Joe) Cielinski of Brownsburg, Indiana; dear sister of Jack L. Speakman of Van Wert and Danny Speakman of Lima, and Deb Rain of Las Vegas, Nevada; 19 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Mel (Arlene) Hurless; and a special friend, Lowell Colwell.

Two brothers, Gene and Mike Speakman, also preceded her in death.

She graduated from Paulding High School and was a member of the Ohio City Church of God, where she was active in the CJWM Women’s Ministry. She was a member of the TWIG II Association and volunteered at the TWIG Thrift Shop. Wanda was a supervisor and shift superintendent at Teleflex Corporation for over 23 years, retiring in 1996.

She loved her Lord, her family and friends, her precious dog, Miss Molly, and was a long suffering Cleveland Browns fan. She took great joy in watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up. She was often in attendance rooting them on, whether it was at a concert, Hat Creek Arena, or a ballgame. She spent her retirement years volunteering, traveling, bowling, and being involved in her church. She loved her comfy chair, QVC and “bling”. Mostly she would want us all to remember to simply love one another — John 13:34.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 21, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastors Randy Bevington and Matt Braun officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, October 20, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Ohio City Church of God, Twigs, or the Alexis Bickle Scholarship Fund.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.