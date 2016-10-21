Submitted information

At its statewide conference, the Ohio Educational Library Media Association (OELMA), Ohio’s professional association for K-12 school librarians, announced the recipients of the Read On, Ohio! Award for Children and Teens.

The award celebrates avid readers nominated by school librarians in the following categories: primary (K-2); intermediate (3-5); middle (6-8); and high (9-12). This year marks the first year Read On, Ohio! was awarded to eight very deserving students from across the state.

OELMA is pleased to announce that Kayla Krites, a seventh grade student from Van Wert Middle School, is the recipient of this first-time award. In her nomination letter, school librarian Nellie Schmidt noted that “Kayla’s love and enthusiasm for reading make it exciting to discuss books with her. She is also the first to help other students by suggesting books and even taking them to the stacks to show them where to find something.”