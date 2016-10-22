The Van Wert High School Vocal Music Department will be presenting a fall concert on Thursday, October 27, at 8 p.m. at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. The Freshman Choir, Sophomore Women’s Choir, Select Choir, and Concert Choir will all be taking the stage. The ensembles will perform a variety of pieces, including numbers from Les Miserables and Wicked and songs representing different musical styles. Admission is free. Come out and enjoy a great night of music. (photo submitted)