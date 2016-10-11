VW independent/submitted information

On Saturday, October 15, Van Wert High School’s “Cougar Pride” Marching Band will give one of its most exciting performances ever. The band will be one of 40 high school bands performing at the Buckeye Invitational in Ohio Stadium.

The Ohio State Marching Band plays host to the annual high school band festival/contest, which takes place each October and is held in one of the world’s most recognizable stadiums. As the third largest stadium in North America, the venue features great views, a turf field, and is home to one of the world’s most iconic marching bands.

The contest/festival is organized by the Ohio Music Education Association. Friends, family, and fans are welcome to attend and can purchase $12 presale tickets at https://tbdbitl.osu.edu/events/buckeye-invitational.info. Tickets the day of the event will cost $15 each (cash only). A full schedule of events and other information can be found at the above website.

The Van Wert band will take the field at 1 p.m. to perform its show, “One Small Step,” which has been performed, in part, at recent VWHS football games. The show is a daring journey through space featuring the music of Gustav Holst’s The Planets (“Mars” and “Jupiter”), David Bowie (“Space Oddity”), and Soundgarden (“Black Hole Sun”). The band is led on the field by field commander Steele Stabler. Soloists will include Madison Bowers and Valerie Barnhart.

The day will not only feature a memorable performance, but also a video review in the OSU Marching Band Room, dinner at Buca di Beppo (paid for by the VWHS Band Parents), an evening-ending performance by the Ohio State Marching Band, and an awards ceremony.

“This is perhaps the most exciting performance in the history of the program,” said VWHS Marching Band Director Robert Sloan. “Only a handful of former students have performed in ‘The ‘Shoe’ (as a member of the OSU Marching Band or visiting college band).

“Even if you aren’t an OSU fan, you have to admit that Ohio Stadium is an iconic building,” Sloan added. “I am already proud of the students for having the bravery to step out onto a new stage. It takes a wonderful amount of courage to perform in this type of venue.”

Sloan said he and the band are hoping for great weather, their best performance ever, and a lot of Cougar Pride on that day.

Meanwhile, there will be a great deal of excitement this week as the band makes final preparations for what is sure to be the highlight performance of the fall.

“I was never part of the OSU Marching Band so I never to the chance to march in this stadium,” Sloan noted. “On Saturday, these students will all do something that I will never do.

“Teaching is a lot like being a parent: you want better opportunities for your children than you had yourself,” he added. “That is a big part of what teaching is all about.”

For more information on the upcoming performance, contact the VWHS Music Office at 419.238.3722 or visit the band’s website at www.vanwertbands.org. The band can also be found on Facebook at “Van Wert Bands Information” and on Twitter at @vwbands.