VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert High School Theatre Department is excited to announce its 2016-2017 season. The VWHS fall play production of The Visitors will be performed at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Friday, November 18, and Saturday, November 19, starting at 7 p.m.

Rehearsals began in September and students are looking forward to sharing this classic two-act comedy written by Vern Harden.

Play summary: Unexpected guests visit the McBrine family and some of those guests have been around for hundreds of years. Real, live ghosts are brought back to help the McBrine family out of its financial troubles. See how the family reacts to unexpected guests in this family friendly comedy.

Tickets are currently available from cast and crew members, the NPAC Box Office, and at the door. The Visitors is produced with special arrangement through Pioneer Drama Service Inc. in Englewood, Colorado.

On April 6-8, 2017, join Van Wert High School Theatre as it presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid, starting at 7 p.m., on the NPAC stage. Auditions will take place in December and students will begin rehearsals in January for this musical based on the famous Disney movie originally released in 1989.

Audience members will join Ariel, Prince Eric, King Triton, Sebastian, Flounder, Scuttles, Ursula and many other recognizable characters as they discover life on land and under the sea are different yet intriguing. Bring the whole family, as famous songs such as “Under the Sea” and “Part of Your World” will be featured. Tickets for the musical will go on sale in early March, and this is a show local residents will not want to miss. Reserved and general admission seating will be available.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI, www.MTIShows.com.

VWHS Theatre hopes to see local residents at its fall and spring productions as the organization creates, performs, and inspires the Van Wert community through the theatrical arts.