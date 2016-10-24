VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will be hosting an M-1 Garand Match on Saturday, October 29, starting at 9:30 a.m.

This match is open to any former military rifles, with participants shooting at 200 yards with walk-up targets. The club has loaner M-1 Garands for those who need to borrow one to shoot in the match. There is also a club AR-15 for use as well.

There is only a $4 fee to shoot unless participants need to purchase ammunition. Ammo for purchase that day is 40 rounds of 30.06 or .223.

For more information, call 419.203.8662 or visit the association’s website at www.vwoutdoorsmen.info. The club is located at 9093 Ringwald Road near Middle Point.