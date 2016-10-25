SCOTT TRUXELL/independent correspondent

Van Wert residents will have a chance to learn more about the city’s financial situation during a special meeting of City Council’s Finance Committee.

During Monday night’s meeting, the committee agreed to meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, to discuss a shortfall caused by decreased state funding, along with budget cuts and the need for increased revenue by 2018.

“We’ve cut everything down as much as we can, and the idea is to make the public aware of what we’ve done in the past, what we’re trying to do now, and what it’s going to be like by 2018, because if we keep going, something has to give, and services is the one thing that’s going to have to give, and we don’t want that,” Council President Pete Weir said.

Anyone attending the special meeting will be able ask questions about budget cuts, and plans to address the need for $1 million in new revenue to balance the budget in two years.

In other business, Van Wert City Council’s Judiciary and Annexation Committee agreed to meet at 6:45 p.m. Monday, November 14, to accept comments from the public on a proposal to allow non-profit organizations to serve alcohol on city-owned property, and Council’s Property and Equipment Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, November 28, to discuss the city’s airport lease with the county.

Mayor Jerry Mazur told council members that road work along Washington Street should be complete by the end of the month. Paving is scheduled to wrap up Wednesday and Thursday, and striping will be done next Monday.

In his report, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming told Council members that the firefighters union is setting up a fund for the three young children of city firefighter David Cummings, whose wife Kristie passed away unexpectedly last Friday.

Donations may be dropped off at the fire department.

Van Wert City Council members also learned that the Republican Central Committee will meet Wednesday, November 2, to interview at least one person interested in filling the city’s vacant First Ward Council seat. Former councilman John Marshall resigned September 26, citing health concerns.

The Central Committee has 45 days from Marshall’s resignation to name a replacement.

Also Monday, City Council approved a tax break for a law firm moving to the former Municipal Building/Post Office.

The 10-year, 95 percent tax abatement for Aaron Baker, LLC, was previously approved by Van Wert City Schools and Vantage Career Center.

Keister and Baker Law Office will relocate to the South Market Street site formerly housing Van Wert Municipal Court, and will offer rental space to other businesses.