VW independent/submitted information

First United Methodist Church will welcome people of all ages this Saturday, October 8, to help package meals in association with “Kids Against Hunger”. The event, which will take place in the S.F. Goedde Building gymnasium, will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 11 that morning.

Kids Against Hunger is an international organization that provides nutritious, life-saving meals for starving and malnourished children and their families in developing countries and in the United States. The program accomplishes this by mobilizing the energy and caring of American children, teens, and adults on behalf of the hungry. Since its inception, the organization has provided over 300 million meals to children and their families in over 60 countries.

The goal of the First United Methodist Church event on Saturday is to pack and prepare for shipment 20,000 meals.

This year marks the fourth annual FUMC event and requires lots of willing workers; it is always a rewarding and joyful experience. Anyone interested in participating should contact the church office at 419.238.0631. The Goedde Building is located at the corner of Crawford and Jefferson streets in Van Wert.