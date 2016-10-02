Virginia P. Offerle, 91, of Paulding, passed away Friday, September 30, 2016.

She was born June 21, 1925, in Delaware County, the daughter of Carolyn (Priest) and Earl Grandstaff, who both preceded her in death. In October 1944, in San Diego, California, she married Paul “Bud” Offerle before he left for overseas and World War II. Bud passed away in April 1983.

Surviving are their children, Donna (John) Rupright of Ney, Larry (Beth) Offerle of Broughton, and Terry (Patricia) Offerle of Van Wert, eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Virginia was the eldest of seven children, and has always remained close to her siblings, all residing in Ohio: Marilyn Johnson of Marion, Robert Grandstaff of Centerburg, Kay (George) Conklin of Ashley, Ann Lee of Delaware, Jerry (Nan) of Columbus, and Jean (Alvin) Masters of Ashley.

Virginia graduated in 1943 from Galion High School. She was a lifetime member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 360. In addition to being a dedicated mother and homemaker, Virginia had several jobs outside the home as well. In Delaware, she worked for Omar Bakery and in Paulding she worked for the Stokely Tomato Processing Plant in its test lab. She finished her working career at the Zeller Corporation in Defiance, retiring after 20 years of service.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, at Den Herder Funeral Home in Paulding, with Pastor Ron Johnson officiating. Virginia will be laid to rest in Hedges Cemetery in Paulding County.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Monday, October 3, and an hour prior to services Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

