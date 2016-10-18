Vantage Career Center recently held its 2016-2017 United Way of Van Wert County campaign. Participation in the campaign this year greatly increased over 2015. Administrative and staff members made donations to help support 26 local agencies currently receiving funding from United Way. Vantage Career Center is a devoted supporter of the United Way of Van Wert County actively participating in campaigns, fundraisers, and volunteerism. (United Way photo)